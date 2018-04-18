Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed plans to restructure the state’s tertiary education scene for the training of teachers with competencies in different knowledge and skill areas, especially basic and technical education.

Obaseki disclosed this when he visited the Abudu College of Education, in Orhionmwon Local Government Council, for an on-the-spot inspection of infrastructure at the institution.

According to Obaseki, “in the plan, the state is to operate the Tayo Akpata University of Education, Ekiadolor, as well as multi-campus College of Education with sites in Igueben, Abudu and Auchi.

“While the Abudu campus is to serve as Special Training Centre for teachers at the Basic Education level, the campus at Igueben will focus on training teachers for technical and secondary education.”

He said the state government has concluded arrangement to remodel the college in Abudu, noting, “After revamping this institution, it will serve as a centre for training and certification of new sets of teachers for the basic level of education. This will prepare the teachers to adopt modern teaching methods at that level of education.”

He added, “We are here to review the plans and designs, which will give way for the remodelling of the campus. This visit will prepare way for the contractors to be mobilised to site immediately. The rehabilitation work at the college will not affect academic work as the campus is currently not in session.”

He noted that government has a funding plan for the college, which will serve as training centre for basic school teachers, who are instrumental in the state’s government drive to revive public primary education.

Noting that training has already commenced for some teachers in pilot schools at Benin, the state capital, Obaseki said, “The training will prepare teachers to apply new methods of teaching, which the state government has introduced at the basic level of education. About 2000 teachers from 300 schools are participating in the pilot phase of this training programme.”

The governor explained that in the long-term plan, the state plans to continue with the training of teachers, noting, “The training of teachers will be on a permanent basis as we intend to have a system that focuses on special training for teachers at the basic education level.”