The Nigerian Army has declared five persons wanted in connection with the recent killings in Takum LGA of Taraba State.

Army said the quintet were among those who led the attack that led to loss of many lives and property in the state.

Texas Chukwu, the NA’s spokesman in a statement advised the general public to always give useful and timely information to the security agencies for prompt action.

He said, “In line with the on going Military Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA in Taraba State, five (5) suspects are hereby declared wanted for their alleged roles in the killings in Takum Local Government Area in particular and Taraba State in general..

“Those declared wanted are: Mr Tanko Adiku Dantayi, Mr Kurusi Danladi, Mr Chindo, Mr Big Olumba, One known as Chairman Poko.”

Just last week, the Nigerian Army announced the arrest of two alleged masterminds of the killings in Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba State, identified as Mr. Danjuma and Mr. Danasebe Gasama.