Public school teachers in Abia State have embarked on strike over six months salary arrears owed them by the state government.

The strike led to shutdown of all government-owned primary and secondary schools in Abia, which were supposed to have resumed on Monday, for the third term academic session.

Some teachers who spoke with newsmen disclosed that secondary school teachers in the state received salaries last in November 2017.

“My colleagues in the primary schools got theirs last in January. Our leadership is the problem. They’re showing the government that Abia NUT is a toothless bulldog,” a teacher said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state, Chizobam Akparanta, said the union is meeting with the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Okochukwu, on how to resolve the backlog of salaries owed.