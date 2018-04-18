The senator representing Edo North senatorial district of Edo State, Senator Francis Alimekhena, has urged the Federal Government to make adequate arrangement to check flooding in the area particularly places around the bank of the River Niger, to avoid casualties as the rainy season approaches.

The senator made the appeal during a stakeholders meeting which was attended by the member representing Etsako Central in the state House of Assembly, Lawani Demian, chairman of Etsako Central Local Government Area, John Akhigbe, and others.

Alimekhena, who recalled that the area witnessed over 1,000 flood victims in 2017 rainy season, stressed the need for the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to make “Preventive arrangements so that people will not suffer. Our people suffered so much last year because we had to embark on emergency approach which is not good. Now that the rains are coming, I want to appeal to all relevant agencies to do the needful to avoid any form of disaster that may befall our people.”

“The weather experts have informed us that the rain will be much this year, so I think all hands must be on deck to check the looming disaster. The farm products of our people, their houses and property were washed away and I recall that NEMA promised that the victims will be compensated but they never fulfilled their promises,” he stated.

The senator further commended Governor Godwin Obaseki and his team for their prompt response to the flood victims last year, just as he appealed to the state government to prevail on NEMA to fulfill its promises to flood victims in Edo state last year.