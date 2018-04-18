Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has vowed not to steal money before he hands over to his successor on May 29, 2019.

He stated this when the people of Ideato North, including their chiefs and leaders, came to pay him a solidarity visit on Sunday.

Okorocha also said when he came to run for the governorship, when no one believed that one could win, especially those from the opposition party.

“I have few months to go, but still, I have declared road revolution.

“The usual feeling is for outgoing governors to pack money and leave at the end of their tenure; but I will not pack money, I will continue to work till 11.30am of May 29, 2019,” the Governor said.

Okorocha has already endorsed Uche Nwosu, his Chief of Staff and son-in-law, as the next Governor of the state.