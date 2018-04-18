No fewer than 20 armed herdsmen attacked Teguma village, in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, during which they exchanged gunfire with troops of the Nigerian Army.

No fewer than four herdsmen were killed in the incident.

It was learnt that the herdsmen attacked the village late on Monday before the troops from 72 Special Forces Battalion on an operation in the Yogbo area mobilised to the scene to salvage the situation.

According to the army, the troops recovered four AK-47 rifles, five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition from the herdsmen.

Others were said to have fled into the bushes during the gun battle.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said the troops would continue to rid the country of “the enemies of the state.”

He said, “Troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion on Operation Mesa at Yogbo in the Guma LGA encountered about 20 militia herdsmen at Teguma village. Four of the militia herdsmen were neutralised during the encounter while others fled following our superior gun power.”

Also, the Nigerian Air Force said its attack helicopters had destroyed some Boko Haram terrorists’ vehicles at a location in Arege, in the Lake Chad region.

The NAF said the Mi-35M helicopter gunships were deployed to destroy the Boko Haram gun truck with its occupants.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice-Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, confirmed the strike on Tuesday, noting that the Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were killed in the air strike.

Adesanya said, “The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed some Boko Haram terrorists’ vehicles at a location in the Lake Chad region. Earlier on, a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft had discovered the terrorist activities, with some vehicles mounted with guns, moving within the location.

“Accordingly, the force detailed NAF Mi-35M Helicopter gunships to conduct air interdiction strikes to take out the targets. Several Boko Haram terrorists were killed in the process.”