Mr. Folunrusho Coker, Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has expressed the commitment of the corporation toward effective enlightenment of Nigerians on the tourism potential of the nation to boost the sector.

The director-general made the commitment while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Coker said more awareness of tourism potential of Nigeria would boost the nation’s revenue, increase inflow of tourism, open markets for local tourists and increase patriotism for the country and love for Nigerians.

The director-general said it was in line with the mission of the corporation to explore the tourism potential of the nation that, it launched the ‘Tour Nigeria’ and ‘Nigeria Flavour’ project.

“The response to the project has so far been encouraging.

‘Tour Nigeria’ means that we want to tour Nigeria with a new medium of cultural expression, to enlighten Nigerians on the potential we have.

“If Nigerians know Nigeria, there will be so many things that will be different. Nigerians love to be Nigerians, but they do not know Nigeria.

“That is why we are encouraging people to tour Nigeria with culture, film, music, religion, cuisine, sports, and all the media that other countries are using, to promote tourism.

On security challenges in some parts of the country and its effects on the sector, Coker noted that government was working hard to address the problem.

“There is no country in the world that does not have security challenges. Nigeria is like all those countries in the world that have security challenges.

“Terrorism is not all over the country, it is a challenge that the government is addressing,” Coker said.

He also disclosed that measures were in place to improve infrastructure development of the country, to further improve the tourism sector of the country.

“I am not saying we are where we want to be now, but we are working hard to get there and we will get there.

“This administration had invested more in infrastructure development than the previous administrations in such a short time,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the corporation to discharge its mandates, particularly in revenue generation, business opportunities for both local and international investors effectively.