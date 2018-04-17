The Edo State Government is to partner with the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) to build a new prison facility in the state.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki said this on Tuesday when the new Comptroller of Prisons, Edo Command, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin.

Obaseki disclosed that the site for the facility had been acquired and that the design was ready, but explained that certain approvals were being awaited from NPS Headquarters in Abuja.

“We have acquired a site along the Benin – Abraka road and our plan is to move the prison on Sapele road, Benin City, there.

“We would also locate a Magistrates’ Court and some other courts around the facility to ease movement of prisoners to and from courts,” he said.

The governor also said that he would soon constitute the board for the Prerogative of Mercy as a way of de-congesting the prisons in the state.

The new controller of prisons, Mr Joseph Usendia, said that there were 2887 prison inmates of different categories under the command.

Usendia apologised to the state on behalf of the Service over a recent incident of attack on civilians by some prison officials.

He commended the governor for signing into law the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, saying it would aide prison de-congestion.

He also assured of the total commitment of the command in ensuring peace in the state.