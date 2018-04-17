The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has dismissed the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) as an illegal body that should not be accorded any recognition by Nigerians.

It said the threat by JOHESU to commence indefinite strike by midnight, on Wednesday, was uncalled for because their demands were driven by envy.

NMA President, Prof. Mike Ogirima, stated this at a press conference, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

JOHESU had, on Monday, issued strike threat following what it called Federal Government’s failure to implement agreement signed with the unions September 30, last year.

JOHESU is made up of five unions; namely, Medical and Health Workers Unions of Nigeria (MHWUN), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAM), Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) and Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutes (NASU).

Ogorima said that there is relativity globally in the healthcare sector, hence any attempt to disrupt it would be resisted by the doctors.

According to him, the planned strike is targeted at the medical doctors; whom he said other healthcare practitioners have continued to be envious of.

“When you say JOHESU; it means Joint Health sector Unions, it’s an illegal body. Quote me; it’s illegal because it is not registered. Membership of that body includes all other health workers, excluding the medical doctors. We are not saying that our exclusion makes the body illegal; but they are full of envy, rivalry and lies. Just yesterday, their leadership came on air to attack doctors. This strike they are planning for tomorrow or today is against medical doctors.

“Nobody is preventing them from earning the same salary as doctors. All over the world, there is relativity added for medical doctors, different from other health workers. If you leave Nigeria today to other countries, doctors are at advantaged position,” he stated.