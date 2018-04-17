The Agricultural Development Project, ADP, Kogi State said it has cleared all the outstanding allowances of all its agricultural extension workers in the state.

ADP Managing Director, Mr Oyisi Okatahi, made the disclosure Tuesday while addressing the extension workers at the ADP headquarters in Lokoja.

Okatahi said that the allowances was approved by the State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to encourage them to continue developing farmers and equally generating revenue.

“The ADP is no longer only a cost centre but now a revenue generating arm of government.”

Okatahi commended the governor for his commitment to staff welfare in spite of the paucity of funds in the state and said it was difficult to satisfy all the demands.

He therefore charged the agency and other public institutions to begin to look inward and think on ways to generate revenue.

He restated that the Kogi ADP would continue to engage in farming and value creation to generate funds, “If government agencies can see governance as both public service and business driven, revenue generation will easily be achieved”.