In a bid to address the electricity needs of the state, particularly in the rural communities, the Ogun State Government is set to replicate Gbamu Gbamu’s 85 kilowatt Solar Grid in other rural communities in the state.

Deputy Governor of the state, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga, who also oversees the affairs of the Ministry of Rural Development, in her address at a-day conference with the theme, ”Energising Sustainable Rural Development in Ogun State” held in Abeokuta, for Mini Grid Developers, said the conference would enable shareholders to deliberate on the potentials available in the State and to consider their contributions in electrifying mostly the underserved Rural communities.

Onanuga said the success attained in electrifying the rural communities would translate into economic development of the State and improve the people’s standard of living, and eventually curtail the rural-urban drift.

“The implementation of the State Rural Electrification Plan will accelerate the pace of economic growth, employment generation and curtail rural-urban migration.”

She assures the State government’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal government, development partners and private investors to energize its rural communities, enjoining prospective investors to invest in rural electrification not only profit, but to enhance the standard of living of the people at the grassroots.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Mr Gbele Olugbebi, said government in partnership with investors in the energy sector and international agencies, would help energise business environment for artisans, markets, health institutions, agricultural irrigations and educational institutions, particularly in the rural areas, as government had worked on data to guide investors on where to invest according to their area of interest.

In their Goodwill messages, Mr. Adewale Dahunsi, the Chief Executive Officer, Novel power System and Mrs Egwuata Petra, Executive Director, Solar world Gesellshaft Ltd, appreciated the State government for tapping into the Renewable Energy Policies of the Federal government, advising that only developers who were ready for business should indicate interest as the State government was ready to do business with them.

Engr. Olumide Fatoki, Senior Advisor on Sustainable Energy Access, Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP), disclosed that NESP, and other development partners were working together to provide access to funding for the electrification programme across the country, urging investors and developers to key into the fund.

The Chief Executive Officer, Highland Energy Solution Services Limited, Mr Akinpelu Shogunle, while discussing on domesticating mini grid, emphasised the need for developers to leverage on manufacturing mini grid components locally to discourage dependence on importation.