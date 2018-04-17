The management of Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State, says it spent N261 million on payment of staff allowances from April 2017 to date.

Its Rector, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bida that the gesture was to boost staff morale for better performance.

He said “we would continue to accord priority attention to welfare of our personnel to enable them contribute positively toward the development of the institution.”

Dzukogi appealed to Federal Government to release more funds to the polytechnic for the execution of capital projects.

He added that “we are in dire need of additional hostel blocks to accommodate our teeming students.”

The rector explained that only about 30 per cent of the estimated 15,000 students of the institution were being accommodated in hostel.

He said the release of more funds would enable the polytechnic to commence construction of additional hostels to address the accommodation problem.