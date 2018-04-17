The Kwara State Government has shared N4 billion credit facility between the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the local government councils to offset part of the salary arrears owed their workers.

The state Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) shared the loan between SUBEB and local government councils late on Monday.

The 16 local government councils in the state received N1.150 billion.

Also, the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), responsible for primary and junior secondary school workers, got N2.150 billion.

Mr Joshua Omokanye told newsmen that the state government obtained the loan following an agreement among the executives of the 16 local government areas.

Omokanye is the current Chairman of the State’s Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

Omokanye, also the Chairman of Oyun Local Government Area, said that N400 million from the loan was earmarked to pay local government pensioners.

He added that N300 million would go into the payment of allowances owed former political office holders at the council level.

According to him, the part payment of salary arrears will ameliorate the sufferings of the staff of the two government units.

The meeting was attended by the chairmen of 16 local government councils in the state and their treasurers.

Also, the permanent secretaries in the state Ministries of Finance and that of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs attended the meeting.

Others that also attended include: the chairman of the state Local Government Service Commission and leaders of labour unions among others.

Kwara House of Assembly approved the request from Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed to obtain the loan two weeks ago.