Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has revealed details of how former President Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 elections.

According to her book titled, ‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines’, Jonathan took the decision without any external influence.

Okonjo-Iweala wrote that on the fateful day when unknown to all present at the presidential residence in Aso Villa on March 31, 2015, Jonathan had already contacted Buhari, while various high-level government officials and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bigwigs were discussing whether or not he should concede.

The former Minister said amid the arguments, she leaned towards the president and urged him to concede before the results were completely collated and announced.

Jonathan listened to her whispered words and then spoke loudly in response to the hearing of everyone in the room: “It is done. A few minutes ago, I called to congratulate President-elect Buhari.”

The much-awaited book, which Okonjo-Iweala described as “a personal account of an important aspect of my work in government – fighting corruption” unwraps her experiences while serving in the Jonathan government.