The Nigerian Bar Association, Barnawa branch, Kaduna, has called on its members to collaborate with government to proffer solutions to the key vices militating against the peaceful coexistence in the Country.

The branch Chairman, Mr Napoleon Idenala, made the call at the branch maiden opening ceremony of the 2018 Law Week on Monday in Kaduna.

Idenala said this year’s theme, “curbing corruption and insecurity in Nigeria: socio-economic, legal and political perspectives’ is apt because it re-echoes one of the cardinal responsibilities of government.

“For it is only by sharing in this responsibility with the government, that the common man can have absolute confidence in the rule of law and justice in our courts,’’ he said.

The Chairman said the theme was chosen to afford participants an opportunity to consider, review and proffer solutions to the key vices militating against the peaceful coexistence in the country.

He therefore urged all participants to contribute to the fight against corruption and elimination of insecurity in all ramifications across the Country.

In his goodwill message, Joseph Dauda, SAN, noted that ordinary Nigerians were the greatest victims of corruption which hindered economic growth and deprived them of essential services.

“The role of legal practitioners in the eradication of corruption from our National psyche is crucial and critical, therefore, lawyers should play a unique and sensitive role in all agencies and institutions that are statutorily vested with the fight against corruption,’’ he added.

Earlier in his address, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai mentioned that government had partnered the Military authorities to establish training and formation centres in forests across the state to curb armed banditry and robbery.

“Curbing corruption and insecurity are two of the three major crux of this administration and therefore, government at all levels will always welcome these types of gatherings.

“This can be accepted by equally opening of doors to receive all the suggestions and the outcome of all the brainstorming in shaping our policies and strategies.

“Corruption and insecurity are two major setbacks to the development of this country because no nation thrives economically when these challenges have taken dominance.

“When there is corruption, the economic activities that are supposed to ignite development will be minimal and the country’s resources end up in the hands of a very few and consequently, creating a huge number of unemployed populace involved in crimes such as robbery, kidnapping, banditry.’’

El-Rufai who was represented by his Deputy, Bala Bantex, noted that government would collaborate with the Bar Association to fight corruption and insecurity in the State.

He urged them to support government with useful information that would help secure the state.

The Barnawa branch of the NBA, inaugurated in November 2015 is holding its maiden law week and dinner from April 13 to April 17, in Kaduna.