Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday offset the 20 months’ salary arrears owed 220 traditional chiefs in his constituency, Kwara Central senatorial district.

The chiefs, mainly district heads from Ilorin East, Ilorin South and Asa Local Government Areas, received a total of N49.4 million, at a brief ceremony at the ABS Constituency Office in Ilorin, the state capital.

The affected local government areas could not meet their financial obligations to the traditional rulers because of the drastic shortfall in their allocation from the federation account.

Addressing the district heads, Director-General, ABS Constituency Office, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, said Saraki undertook the payment to provide succour for the district heads.

He explained that the Senate President had earlier set up a committee to look into the issue and acted promptly on the committee’s recommendation to pay the 20 months’ salary arrears to the monarchs due to his concern for the community heads.

Abdullahi, who noted that the district heads were the eye of the community, advised them to continue to support the Senate President to enable him attract more dividends of democracy to the state.