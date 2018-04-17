Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Monday, directed the Board of Directors of the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency(NSCA) to begin the process of recruiting quality operatives for the agency.

He gave the directive in Port Harcourt when he inaugurated the board of the agency.

The governor said there was no going back in the establishment of the agency, stressing that the establishment of the agency was essential to the overall security of the state.

“Use your experiences and capabilities to ensure that the Rivers State NSCA takes-off effectively.

“Start the recruitment process of the operatives by Sept, I expect that the training of operatives would have been concluded and the agency fully operational,” the Governor said.

Wike urged members of the NSCA board not to be swayed by the antics of opponents, adding that the duty of the board was vital to the stability of the state.

He said some politicians had approached the police to sabotage the scheme by rejecting the personnel recruited by the agency.

Wike said that the State Executive Council would approach the Rivers Assembly for the amendment of the NSCA’s law, against police requirement to vet the recruited staff as obtainable in Lagos State.

He further urged the Board of Directors of the Agency to engage persons who had the interest of the state at heart.

The governor noted that contrary to criticisms against the Rivers State NSCA, its personnel would only bear light arms for self defence and their recruitment subject to police approval.

He said the need to appoint credible and experienced retired security chiefs “is because we want the best for the state.’’

The governor said all efforts should be geared toward sustaining the prevailing peace in the state.

The Chairman of the board, retired Brig,-Gen. Dick Ironabere, said the agency would enhance the general security of the state and operate within the ambit of the law in discharging its duties.

He lauded the state governor for deeming it necessary to set up the new security scheme, adding that such move it was in line with international best practices of securing communities.

Ironabere noted that most of the people opposed to the state’s NSCA did so because they lacked understanding of its relevance in modern day security framework.

The chairman commended Wike for supporting security agencies across the state as well as the promulgation of stringent laws to check kidnapping and cultism.

Other members of the board are; Chief Casca Ogosu, Mr Dennis Amachree, Prof Emenike Wami, Anthony Ozurumba and Mrs Victoria Chikeka.

Dr Uche Chukwuma, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, is the Director-General, and Mr Nma Omereji serves as Secretary and Legal Adviser.