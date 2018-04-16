The Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Lekan Balogun, said he expected his abducted twins back home soon after the suspected kidnappers reduced the ransom from N40m to N10m.

The twins were kidnapped with their mother in front of their house in Akobo area of Ibadan last week.

Their mother was later released, while a ransom of N100m was demanded for the release of the children. But it was reduced to N40m at the weekend.

Although he did not confirm if the ransom has been paid, Balogun said he was optimistic about his children’s release soon.

“I’m very much optimistic that my children will join the rest members of the family very soon by the special grace of God; and when they arrive, all of you will be in the know.

“I thank Nigerians, both at home and in the Diaspora, for the massive support my family received so far and which we are still receiving.

“My concern is to have my children back and I’m not bothered about any other question on the incident.

“I’m also grateful to the state government and once again, to the security agents for their efforts in ensuring the release of the kids; just as I want to thank my tormentors in advance for the care given to the innocent children.

“May anything call sorrow be far away from all of us.

“I will say more when the kids reunite with other family members,” he said.