Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Oyo State says it has received farm inputs worth N17.8 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

The state Chairman of RIFAN, Mr Victor Korede, said this in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

He said that no fewer than 59 rice farmers had received farm inputs for dry season farming, while about 100 rice farmers were similarly expected to get inputs for wet season farming.

“The inputs include water pumps with accessories, two bags of NPK and Urea fertilisers each, ten litres of pre-emergent and post-emergent herbicides and two sachets of organic fertiliser to replenish the soil.

“Other services include farm mapping, extension services and aggregation of harvested produce and insurance by Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Company (NAIC).

“The RIFAN/CBN model is a strategic partnership between the CBN and RIFAN to increase domestic rice production, in support of the Federal Government’s agenda to ban rice importation in 2018.

“The partnership came right on time, as it will surely boost our protection and make our members to sell their produce in a profitable and ready market,” he said.

Korede also noted that the scheme would enhance the ability of the farmers to engage in dry-season and wet-season rice cultivation.

He urged the beneficiaries to resist the temptation of selling the products, saying that they should use the facilities judiciously so as to enable them to enjoy other agricultural development programmes of the Federal Government.

He pledged the readiness of the rice farmers to increase rice production in the state