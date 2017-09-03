Civil Society Organization, CSO, on Sunday, confirmed that, 11 people were killed at an Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp located at Banki, a border town between Nigeria and Cameroon in the northeast region.

According to Mr. Ibrahim Tom, a member of the CSO in Maiduguri, Official of the state emergency management agency, SEMA alongside the cateraker Chairman of Bama local government council were at the camp earlier with a member of the civil society organisation.

“I went to Banki in the afternoon with Bama LGA chairman and SEMA to follow up on the incident in Banki. According to report from both the military and IDPs leaders, 11 people were killed, 3 injured and 4 boys kidnapped,” he said.

It was earlier reported that, Boko Haram terrorists sneaked into the IDP camp in Banki town and murdered at least 18 youths at about 11 pm and forcefully took away many others, including young girls and women.

It was reported that, the insurgents did not use guns or bombs, but swords and sharp knives to carry out the acts.

It was gathered during the visit by SEMA that, the insurgents also looted food items from the IDPs, which were later recovered by the military.

Speaking on the continuous invasion of Banki IDPs camp by suspected members of the Boko Haram militants, Comrade Tom said, there is great need for deployment of police to improve community relationship and to strengthen security around the camp.

“Community policing among the IDPs themselves is essential to minimise infiltrators,” he added.