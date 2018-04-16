President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently holidaying in London, the United Kingdom, on Monday, held a closed door meeting with British Prime Minister, Theresa May.
The meet was held at 10 Downing Street, the office of the British Prime Minister.
This was made know by presidential aide on social media, Bashir Ahmaad via his tweeter handle, @BashirAhmaad.
