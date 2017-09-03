Authorities at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja said they had discovered a suspected Lassa fever patient.

Dr Jones Taiwo, the Head of Clinical Services (HCS) of FMC Lokoja told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on

Sunday that the female patient had been transferred to Irua General Hospital in Edo for further test to confirm if her disease was Lassa fever.

He, however, said that clinical tests carried out by FMC showed symptoms of Lassa fever on the patient.

The Kogi Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, told NAN that the female patient had been confirmed positive of Lassa fever at the Irua General Hospital where she was transferred to.

The commissioner, however, said that the state government was working toward tracing all those who might have had contact with the patient.

Audu added that the state’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) was on top of the situation to curtail the spread of the disease.

He added that “it is a sad incident but our RRT has commenced thorough contact tracing and monitoring.

“Community sensitisation and education is currently ongoing and by God’s grace, we hope to arrest the spread of the disease.

“We will continue to inform and educate the public as RRT works assiduously to contain further spread of the disease. We, therefore, appeal for cooperation and calm.”