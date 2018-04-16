Adamawa State has recorded its first Lassa fever case, with a victim, Gabriel Ambe, pronounced dead.
The head of the state’s rapid response team, Batulu Mohammed, confirmed this Monday.
The Commissioner of Health, Fatima Atiku Abubakar, and other officials have begun a crucial meeting over the outbreak.
