The National Youth Service Corps has directed both foreign and local graduates to present all necessary documents before camp registration for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Course.

According to the NYSC official twitter handle @nysc_ng, corps members must take note of all required documents and make adequate preparation ahead of the commencement of the orientation course.

It said those who studied in the country should bring to their respective camps their degree or HND certificates or statement of results and a personal Identity Card (ID) from the institution of graduation.

It said foreign graduates should endeavour to bring for verification, original copies of all their uploaded credentials and travel documents including international passport.

According to the NYSC twitter handle, foreign graduates must ensure that academic papers in languages other than English must be translated into English accordingly and both versions presented for verification at the camp.

“Medical and Veterinary Doctors, Dentists, Pharmacists, Optometrists, Physiotherapists, Nurses and Public Environmental Health Graduates should come along with their professional licenses or certificates of full registration issued by their professional bodies,’’ it said.

Mr Bello Ballama, NYSC FCT Coordinator, in an earlier interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the scheme had set a tentative date to commence orientation for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ Stream I.

“The tentative date set by the scheme is April 19,” he said.

NAN reports that the NYSC on Monday April 16, commenced issuance of call-up letters to prospective corps members.