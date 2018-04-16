The first African Land Forces Summit is currently underway at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton hotel, in Abuja.

The week-long summit is aimed at affording military leaders in the African region the opportunity to strengthen existing relationships and develop new ways of tackling emerging security challenges on the continent.

The summit, according to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, came about following the rising cases of insecurity which has become worrisome in the region.

The summit is being co-hosted with the Nigerian Army and its United States counterparts.

It aims to provide the Nigerian Army the opportunity to showcase its capabilities, project its image and military might to the largest gathering of African senior military leaders on the continent.

Military leaders from almost every country on the continent — including Angola, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya and Rwanda — were in Abuja, the state capital to exchange notes on threats in Africa, from Al-Shabaab in the east to Boko Haram in the west.

Also, there are representatives from the USA at the summit.