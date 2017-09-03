Seven persons have died from eating local food known as `Fate’ (poisoned leaf porridge) at Shiyar Ajiya in Shinkafi town, Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The State Acting governor, Abdullahi Shinkafi, confirmed the incident to a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Gusau.

He said the seven victims who lost their lives included males and females, while the others affected were receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

Mr. Shinkafi said the government had deployed a team of medical experts to the area to investigate the cause of the incident.

“They (experts) have already taken the sample; we are waiting for them to give us the result to enable us take action.

“People close to the deceased said the death was as a result of poisoned leaf porridge which was said to be contaminated by onion seeds.

“We cannot rely on what we heard, we are waiting for medical experts to come out with the result,” he added.

The acting governor said six of the deceased were from the same family comprising a wife and children.

He added that the seventh victim was their neighbour, who also ate the food.

“I led the government delegation to condole their family,” Mr. Shinkafi told NAN and urged people to check what they eat and also ensure their environment is clean.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant Aljannah to those who lost their lives.