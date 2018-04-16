The management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Sunday informed prospective corps members that call-up letters for 2018 Batch A has not been released.

Recall that the scheme had extended the registration of the Batch A prospective Corps members.

The scheme on its official Twitter Page, however, said prospective corps members would be notified to print their call-up letter on their dash board.

The statement read, ”This is to Inform 2018 Batch “A” PCMs that posting has not yet been released.

”You will be notified on your dashboard when released, then you will be enabled to print your Call-up letters.”