The Nigerian Navy (NN) has expressed satisfaction with the activities of men and officers of the Nigerian Navy Jubilee at Ikot Abasi Local Government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Commander of the Nigerian Navy Jubilee formation, Commodore Saidu Garba, said operations of the Navy have drastically reduced the nefarious activities of sea and other criminals on the nation’s territorial waters.

Speaking at the weekend, while inaugurating three newly built bungalows donated to the naval personnel in the area by the authorities of Ikot Abasi Local Government, Garba commended the government and the people of the council for the donation, and reaffirmed the commitment of NN to the protection of the nation’s waterways as well as not relenting in carrying out its onerous constitutional duties and ensure reduction of criminal activities is achieved along the nation’s territorial waters.

“I want to thank you for this kind gesture in providing accommodation for our personnel and choosing the Nigerian Navy here at Ikot Abasi as your strategic partner in the task for keeping our maritime environment safe for maritime trade.

“The Navy acknowledges the immense contribution of the people of Ikot Abasi and your local government council in supporting our operations over the years. We thank you,” he stressed.