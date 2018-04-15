The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over central states of the country on Monday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 42 and 17 to 28 degrees celsius.

It added that there would be chances of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Lafia, Lokoja, Makurdi, Ilorin and Mambilla plateau during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience cloudy conditions over both inland and coast cities with chances of localised thunderstorms over Calabar and Port Harcourt in the morning.

It also predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Ibadan, Owerri, Lagos, Awka, Akure Ado-Ekiti, Oshogbo, Calabar, Enugu, Eket, Abakaliki, Benin, Port Harcourt and environs later in the day.

It further predicted that the southern states would have day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 35 and 22 to 25 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, states in the North will experience partly cloudy conditions with localised thunderstorms over Maiduguri, and day and night temperatures in the ranges of 39 to 42 and 26 to 29 degrees celsius.

“Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the northern cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over some parts of central cities and southern states in the next 24 hours,” the agency said.