National Information Development Agency (NITDA) has trained 111 women on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Jigawa, the agency’s Director General, Dr Isa Pantami, said on Sunday.

Pantami made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of the training in Dutse.

He said the beneficiaries were drawn from seven states of North West.

He added that the training was part of the agency’s initiative on ICT capacity building for women in the North West and NITDA’s intervention to develop the capacity of women in ICT.

The director general, who described ICT skill as critical for prosperity and economic wellbeing of the nation, noted that the training was also to create jobs and promote self-reliance among women in the seven North West states.

He announced that each of the 111 trainees was given a mini laptop computer by the agency.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa said the state government would continue to partner with the agency in areas of digital job creation and e-learning.

Badaru said Jigawa had excelled in the area of ICT with the establishment of E-Learning centre in Hadejia town, Hadejia Local Government Area, School of Islamic and Legal Studies Ringim in Ringim Local Government Area, Digital Job Creation Centre at Government Day Science Secondary School Lautai and Government Day Secondary School Maigatari, among others.

He added that with support from NITDA, Jogawa Government also established E-Learning Library at Bunyaminu Usman Polytechnic in Hadejia Local Government Area worth N100 million.

Meanwhile, some beneficiaries of the training, Firdausi Lamido from Kaduna State and Hawwa’u Shehu, commended NITDA for the gesture and pledged to use the computer judiciously.

Lamido said the skills and knowledge acquired would make her become self reliant and productive.

Shehu said “we were taught how to design and produce calendars, stickers, invitation cards and many more.

“In fact, we were taught how to do a lot of things to earn serious money from the comfort of our homes.”