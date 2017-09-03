Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has described late veteran actor, Kasimu Yero, as a shining star and a colossus of the creative industry.

Yero, also known as Uncle Gaga in the 1980s television soap opera, ‘Cock Crow At Dawn’, and lead character in Abubakar Imam’s ‘Magana Jari Ce’, died in Kaduna, on Sunday, aged 70.

El-Rufai, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said that the veteran actor would be missed by all.

He said that Yero’s talent and contributions to culture brought him national fame.

The governor said that the deceased was at the forefront of drama in northern Nigeria, using the then new medium of television to project culture and tradition.

“He was a talented artist, who also mentored several artists that are now household names in their own right.

“He devoted his talents to nation building, preaching unity across religion, ethnic and regional lines. We are proud of his contributions to culture and national unity.”

He extended condolences of the people and state government to the family, Zazzau Emirate and the entire creative industry.

The governor prayed Almighty God to grant the deceased’s soul eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.