Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday advised Nigerians to stop wasting energy and resources on debates about division of the country.

He said he was confident that the nation ‎would remain united.

Osinbajo spoke when he represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2017 Eid Al-Adha Lunch held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said he was confident of Nigeria’s continued unity because he was convinced that God’s plan for the country is that it would be the pre-eminent black nation in the world.

He said the country would show God’s investment in the black race through its culture, technology and commerce.

The Vice President said that was why, as of today, there must be a Nigerian among four or five black men, saying that is not a mean attainment.

Osinbajo said, “That nation that God has in mind is a diverse nation; diverse in resources, in ideas and in opinions.

“The kind of nation that we have, where there is an argument about something everywhere. Before you get tired of that lone argument, another one arises and before you finish with that one, there is yet another one.

“This is the type of country that God has ordained; where we have diversity of opinions and ideas-people saying their own things here and there.

- Advertisement -

“But God has also planned that this country will remain together, and that we will be a nation that is gifted just as we have the oil, the gas, and the most arable lands than most continents.

“This is a country that has all of what other countries will travel and spend money ‎looking for the sort of resources that we have. All of the tourism resources that we have, people will travel everywhere looking for them.

“It is a nation of men and women so creative and prosperous that we will feed the entire continent and create opportunities ‎for the world. All the different ethnic groups are important in that arrangement. On every ethnicity, incredible minds, brilliant and creative people doing all manner of things.

“Our energies and resources should not be spent again on debate about division. Our manifest destiny is to be a great nation, not to be a nation where we are talking about division.

“We must focus our time energies and resources on being that great nation that God has called us to be. I think we have started building that country already.”

Osinbajo described the noise across the country as being part of nation building.