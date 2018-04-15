Miss Chikaodi Ejiogu, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Governor’s Award winner in Anambra, has pledged to assist the physically challenged persons in the society by making life better for them through her NGO.

Ejiogu, a 26- year old visually impaired graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the physically challenged could still contribute to national development, if empowered.

According to her, employment is her immediate preoccupation and she needs a charity platform that can enable her to continue with the pet project she started during the NYSC Community Service.

“I want to get a job as well as have an NGO with which I can help people with disability in line with what I did during the NYSC, when I gave some people wheelchairs, crutches, braille materials and books.

“I pray God to enable me brighten the hope of the physically challenged out there, I want to put smiles on their faces and make their world a better place.

“Even when I was in school, I never gave up because I have always had it in mind that being physically challenged does not stop me from being what I want to be and most of them out there need just a little support.

“I am so glad I won the award but actually I was not working for it, I was just living my passion, so this is a great motivation for me to work for a better society by helping people like me”.

Ejiogu, who hails from Owerri North in Imo, said the NYSC experience was not an easy one for her but attributed her success to her friend and guide, Chidimma, whom she described as her eyes throughout the period.

“I just give God the glory, no matter how I explain to you what I passed through, you will not understand.

“I thank God for my friend, Chidimma, who was always with me, she was my eyes and my everything.

“Anytime I called her, she was always there; Imagine closing your eyes and coming out of your house, you know how difficult it can be.

“I met Chidimma in the bus while I was looking for my way to the camp, I begged her to be my friend and be with me and she accepted.

“She so understood; even when I made her angry, she understood my condition and showed maturity.

“I thank her and I appreciate her patience and I pray that God will see her through in life, I believe NYSC is not the end for both of us, we will still be friends,” she said.

In a short remark, Chidimma Ugo, who studied Estate Management, said she was happy for the role she played in Ejiogu’s life.

Ugo said she was fulfilled to have been associated with her friend’s success.

NAN reports that Ejiogu was among the 2,801 successful corps members, who were discharged by the NYSC in Anambra on April 12.