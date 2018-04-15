Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Sunday donated 1,000 bags of grains to widows and the needy across the state through the Zakkat and Endowment Commission.

Distributing the grains in Sokoto, Malam Lawal Maidoki, the Chairman of the commission, said that the gesture was part of the governor’s personal effort to support the needy.

Maidoki said that the grains would be distributed the beneficiaries with over 70 per cent of them being widows, who requested for food to take care of the orphans under them.

He said that each of the beneficiaries would get one bag of grain and N 1,000 cash to transport fair the item.

Maidoki said: “The state governor donates 1,000 bags of grains which include 250 bags of rice, millet, maize and guinea corn for distribution to the widows and the needy across the state.

“This is to ease the sufferings of the less privileged in the society and to fight poverty and hunger in the state.

“As such, the commission is using the gesture to assist the needy based on the request received from various widows and the needy across the state.’’

The commission chairman said that the programme was a continuous process, till all the required needy in the state were covered.

He appealed to the wealthy individuals in the state to emulate Tambuwal’s commitment to assist the commission’s effort of supporting the less-privileged in the society.

In his remarks, the Guest Speaker, Malam Idris Garba, stressed the need for wealthy individuals to assist the needy in the society to reduce their sufferings.

Garba urged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the grains to ease their sufferings and always pray for people that support their living standard.