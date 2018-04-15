Mr. Emmanuel Iregbeyen, Chief Executive Officer of Emiraz Farms, says lack of adequate poultry preservation technology has led to the increase in egg production; and fall in price of egg (Egg-Glut).

Egg-Glut occurs in a period when eggs are surplus or in abundance with low purchase or consumption demand.

Iregbeyen, said this in an interview in Lagos on Sunday.

Iregbeyen said the increase in the cost of poultry feeds, poor returns on investment, and lack of preservation technology were challenges facing the local poultry farmer.

“Poultry farming is highly capital intensive and farmers do not have much access to funds. In practical terms the cost of raw materials and poultry feed is on the increase.

“We are in a period of Egg-glut, a time where we have so much of our product and no market for them.

“Owing to our current development level we are unable to process eggs into Egg powder that can be preserved,” he said.

The farmer said Egg-Glut was seasonal but adequate preservation techniques would cut the losses of the local farmer and earn him export income.

“Between April and October, most local poultry farmers face the challenge of glut, we have issues with sales and even as I speak, egg price is falling.

“Few weeks ago a crate of egg sold for N900 or N950 but presently a crate of egg goes for N700 to N850 because of the increase in production and the lack of market for it.

“If we are able to process and preserve these eggs, we will then export to neighbouring countries, resulting in an increase in demand,” he said.

Iregbeyen called for more egg processing plants in the country to ease the seasonal problem of Egg-Glut.

“We are still at a level where we are yet to have factories that can turn poultry products into other uses like Egg powders. We are lagging behind in preserving our poultry produce,” he said.