An Abuja lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has condemned the summons extended to Senator Isah Misau by the Police Service Commission, describing it as a show of ignorance and an admission of administrative ineptitude.

He argued that it was wrong for the commission to ask the senator to produce his retirement letter from the police, saying it was a contravention of the law.

Olajengbesi in a statement on Sunday pointed out that the PSC should simply go through their records to ascertain the validity or otherwise of the document.

The commission had last week invited Misau to appear before a special panel on Wednesday for authentication of his retirement letter.

But the lawyer said the commission could have explained that it did not have Misau’s letter of resignation if it could not find it in its records.

He said, “By the context and content of that summon, the Commission turns logic on its head; That invitation and it’s purpose is a show of ignorance and an admission of administrative ineptitude.

“It is clear that the action of the Police Service Commission inviting for investigation a person who has left their services is not only a contravention of the law but a gross over-reach of permitted constitutional limits.”

The activist said allegation of desertion against the senator as provided in the Police Act is not a criminal offence, noting that the force cannot arrest or question Misau.

“Assuming without conceding that the provision of desertion applies to him, having resigned as Deputy Superintendent of Police, it’s prescribed punishment has long been overtaken by events,” Olajengbesi contended.