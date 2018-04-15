After teaching part-time for over a decade and receiving N10,000 stipends, the Kaduna State Government has promised to offer full employment to 42 part-time teachers of Capital School, Kaduna.

The Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani, made the promise during an interactive session with the school’s management, teachers and old students.

The 42 teachers, said to have spent between 10 and 17 years, had appealed to the state government to take them to the next level.

But the commissioner said the affected teachers would be subjected to competency test, with only those who scored required points employed.

He assured parents and other stakeholders that all the school’s challenges, notably security, laboratory equipment and facilities, among others, would be taken care of.

Earlier, Acting Principal of the School, Malam Labaran Hassan, while appealing to government to grant the 42 teachers full employment, said they needed more teachers.