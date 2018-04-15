The Albino Foundation (TAF), has called on the Federal Government to initiate programmes and policies that will ensure persons with albinism have access to social services.

Mr Jake Epelle, President of TAF told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Abuja that legislation and public policy advocacy on albinism was fundamental in achieving the goal.

Epelle said such initiative was the most effective method to entrench policies, which are able to reach all local, state and federal levels of society as well as facilitate implementation.

“Legislature is the arm of government empowered to make, change or repeal the laws of a country, it also plays a very important role in the overall direction that a country takes.

“ The voice of minority groups with special needs seem to be drowned under the clamoring voices of larger groups with seemingly more dominant needs.

“However, the most effective channel for minority voices to be distinguished from others is through legislation, which is able to reach broader platform of society through local, state and federal transmittance,’’ he said.

Epelle told NAN that the special needs of every group differs as well as the challenges encountered.

He said that challenges of albinism were distinct from sickle cell Anemia or HIV and AIDS, adding that the solution was as well peculiar to it.

“The National Council on education approved the National Policy on albinism and its implementation guidelines when they realised the difficulties and discrimination persons with albinism encounter in classrooms and educational environment.

“However, the policy is yet to be fully enforced as it lacks the backing power that only the government can give to lift it up fully.

“We, however, seek government support in ensuring that the policy emerges so that persons with albinism as citizens of this great nation will enjoy full benefits of their native land,’’ he added.