The Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr Oluseye Oladejo, says the National Youth Service Corps has continued to be relevant by uniting Nigerians.

Oladejo stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that the scheme had continued to bring youths with diverse cultures and traditions together.

“Our forefathers, so to say, initiated the scheme after the civil war, but you will agree with me that there have been other events in the country that made it important to continue to have a programme like the NYSC.

“The scheme brings people together; makes us appreciate one another as a people,” he said.

According to him, it helps in appreciating the various cultures and traditions across the country and promoting oneness.

“It will continue to be relevant with the various skills acquired by youths.

“The way they are received in various communities other than theirs should be an advantage for us to appreciate what we all need to bring to the table,“ he said.

Oladejo said that the idea behind the State Honours Award for corps members was not only to appreciate corps members who had excelled, but also to motivate incoming ones.

He said that quality service and passion on the part of the corps would always be rewarded from time to time

.

“Collectively, on the part of the Lagos State Government and the management of the NYSC, we appreciate such, and we think it is nice to continue to honour outstanding corps members,“ Oladejo said.