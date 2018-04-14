The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Saturday said it was working hard to surpass the standards and integrity of its examinations through quality human resources just as 53 candidates wrote one of its exams in Cotonou.

A board member of the council, Mrs Augusta Igbokwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the conduct of the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) in Lagos.

The exam is for the placement of successful candidates into the 104 Unity Schools across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

A total of 79,987 candidates subscribed for the exam nationwide with not less than 26,000 writing across 116 centres in Lagos State including Cotonou in Benin Republic.

A total of 53 candidates are expected to sit for the examination in Cotonou.

According to Igbokwe, NECO, organisers of the examination, has progressively undertaken measures that will ensure a zero-tolerance for malpractice of any form.

“The council’s processes before, during and even after the examination remain a force to beat in administration of tests in the country,” she said.

Igbokwe, who said she had been in the field as early as 7.00 a.m. together with the Lagos State officer of the council and her team to monitor the exercise, described it as hitch-free.

“Now, I can tell you that so far, with what we have observed, it has been calm all the way as the supervisors and the invigilators have ensured that the candidates complied with the rules.

“If we should get things right at this level which is the foundation level, then you can be sure that we will all witness a better Nigeria with great future leaders.

“The mandate given to us as board members is to ensure that NECO is taken to another level as we are working hard to ensure that no illegality will be associated with council’s examinations.

“NECO remains the only examination body that releases all it results without withholding any.

“This is because as far as you registered for the examination and your data stored in the system, there must surely be a result. The computers and the facilities are world-class with very dedicated staff as well as full logistics in place,” she said.

“In addition to our commitment in ensuring that every Nigerian child is given an opportunity to sit for this exam, the council left its registration portal open until today.

“Thus allowing such candidates to participate in the examination in some centres. They were registered right there at the centres and allowed access to the examination hall, ” Igbokwe said.

In some centres in Ikeja, Ogba and Agege reports that the examination process commenced at 7.00 a.m. as scheduled with accreditation of candidates.

At Babs Fafunwa Millennium Secondary School, Ojodu, one of the invigilators, Mrs Bimpe Ayodele, a Vice-Principal, hailed NECO for the logistics put in place for the conduct of the examination.

“I am really fascinated with the arrangements put in place for the conduct of this year’s examination.

“The exam started on time but for a few candidates who came a little behind schedule as a result of busy road traffic.

“We gave them a few minutes of grace so that no one is left out. And you can see, there examination had commenced in earnest with the candidates conducting themselves properly.

“The parents are not allowed to come any where close as it is one of the rules governing the examination.

“All hands are indeed on deck to ensure that only the best get access into the Federal schools,” she said.

Some parents who spoke on their assessment of the conduct of the examination, said the process was getting better every year.

“I am particularly impressed with the arrangement on ground for this year’s examination, unlike in the past years.

“There are few developments noticed in the way the examination is going at least in this centre and indeed, I am really impressed.

“The entire environment is calm and I must thank NECO for a job well done this time around,” Maris Nnabuihe said.

Mr Basil Nwankpa, also a parent, said by the measures NECO had ensured that quality candidates would get placements in the Unity Schools.

“I give particular credit to the state officer who has been going from one centre to the other to ensure total compliance with the rules of the examination.”

NECO State Officer, Mrs Cynthia Amadi, who declined to speak to newsmen, was seen going round the centres to ensure a smooth conduct of the examination and addressing parents on the integrity of the exercise as well as the need for high morals for their children and wards.