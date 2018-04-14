The Nigerian Army Saturday said it has arrested the mastermind of the killings in Taraba State.

Speaking with journalists, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, said: “Troops on exercise Ayem Akaptuma on 12 April, 2018 arrested two persons, Mr Danasebe Gasama and Mr Danjuma a.k.a. American, in connection with the killings and uprising in Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba State.

“The two suspects were arrested at Takum following an intelligence that they were the coordinators of several attacks both on Fulani and the locals.”

According to him, “Preliminary investigation has further identified these two individuals as key players in the killings and uprising in the two local government areas of the state.

“The general public is advised to always give useful and timely information to the security agency for prompt action.”

Meanwhile, Chukwu has denied the allegation that the Nigerian Army is perpetuating nepotism in its recruitment.

He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to the news making the rounds in the social media alleging the Nigerian Army discrimination and denial of some ethnic groups the rights to be recruited into the Nigerian Army in the ongoing nationwide recruitment exercise.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to state categorically that the allegation is not only untrue but unfounded and unsubstantiated. This is the handiwork of unscrupulous elements attempting to drag the good name of the Army into the mud.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to put the record straight, the Nigerian Army wishes to state that every eligible Nigerian is qualified to be recruited into the Nigerian Army providing such individual meet the set down standard meant for the recruitment.”

He said that the Nigerian Army would ever remain apolitical in the discharge of its constitutional roles in aid of civil authority.

“Furthermore, no state of the federation including Adamawa State would be exempted as alleged by the mischief makers. All the candidates for the recruitment exercise from Demsa, Numan, Lamurde and Girei Local Government Areas are currently participating in the ongoing recruitment exercise like any other candidates.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to advise all well meaning citizens to disregard such an unfounded allegation which is an imagination of the writer,” he said.

Chukwu added that “the allegation that the Nigerian Army selected a particular ethnic group from the South-eastern part of the country is completely false and has no basis. It is important to note that the Nigerian Army does not support any religion or tribe.”

“The Army operates as an entity no matter your tribe or religion. Therefore, there is no iota of truth in the said allegation.

“The Nigerian Army once again states its total commitment in protecting the sovereignty of the nation as well as carrying out its constitutional roles according to the constitution,” Chukwu submitted.