The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Saturday rejected 50 per cent tuition fee slash on returning students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, (AAUA) in Ondo State by the state government.

Mr Idowu Odebunmi, the National Public Relations Officer of the association, told newsmen by telephone on Saturday that the purported slash would only have little effects on the students.

The state government met with the AAUA representatives on April 12 after a protest against 500 per cent increase on their tuition and reduced the new tuition fees by 50 per cent.

The students kicked against the tuition fees that were between N25, 000 and N35,000 before it was increased to between N120,000 and N200,000 depending on faculties.

Odebunmi observed that with the new arrangement by the state government, the students would still pay 200 per cent increase of their tuition fees.

He noted that the present economic situation of Nigeria did not allow increase on tuition fees, pleading that leaders should consider the plight of Nigerian youths, especially students.