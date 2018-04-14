The Ondo State Government has reviewed downwards its new schedule of fees for the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akunga Akoko (AAUA) for returning students following pressure from students and parents.

Protests had greeted the increase in the fees from between N25,000 and N35,000 to between N150,000 and N200,000, as the students and parents demanded that the government revert to the old fees.

The students’ leadership had called for the suspension of the street protests after the government engaged them in a dialogue.

Releasing the reviewed schedule of fees on Thursday, the students said the government had agreed to reduce the fees to between N70,000 to N100,000.

A statement signed by the President of the SUG, Ijanusi Olawale; the General Secretary, Adekunle Ayo-Lawrence and the PRO, Adelowo Samson, said the review was in respect of the meeting held on Friday between the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the leadership of the students, alongside members of the governing council of the institution.

The statement read in part: “After much deliberation, the meeting resolved to review the tuition as follows; Returning students: Faculty of Law: N100,000; Faculty of Science: N100,000 ; Faculty of Social and Management Science: N100,000; Faculty of Education: N80,000; Faculty of Art: N80,000, with an option to pay twice i.e N50,000 and N40,000 per semester respectively.

“Final year students across all faculties are to pay a sum of N70,000 with an opinion of paying twice i.e N35,000 per semester.

“The governor said this is the lowest he can go and he urged every individual to should abide by this.”

The president said no decision would be taken on behalf of the students, until after an aggregated opinion of majority of the students was sought.

The union leaders urged the students to send their opinions to designated numbers on WhatsApp to enable them take a firm decision.