On the eve of the 4th year anniversary of the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in Chobok, Borno State, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said that at least 2,295 teachers had been killed in the North-east since the conflict started in 2009.

It also said that more than 1,000 children had been abducted and 1,400 schools destroyed by the terrorists in the region since 2013.

The startling statistics about Boko Haram attacks in the North-east was revealed in Abuja just as the “War Stories, Peace Stories” conference ended yesterday in New York, United States of America.

In a statement made available yesterday, the global watchdog for children called for immediate end to attacks on schools in Nigeria.

“The four-year anniversary of the Chibok abduction reminds us that children in northeastern Nigeria continue to come under attack at a shocking scale. They are consistently targeted and exposed to brutal violence in their homes, schools and public places,” the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, stated.

Four years on from that tragic incident, more than 100 of the Chibok girls have yet to be returned to their families and the UN children’s agency continues to call for their release.

The recent attack on a school in Dapchi, Yobe State, in which five girls lost their lives, the organisation noted, was just the latest indication that “there are few safe spaces left for children in the North-east”.

It claimed that since the Boko Haram insurgency began, not even schools were spared from violence.

Fall added: “These repeated attacks against children in schools are unconscionable. Children have the right to education and protection, and the classroom must be a place where they are safe from harm.”

Since the conflict started nearly nine years ago, at least 2,295 teachers have been killed and more than 1,400 schools have been destroyed, the UN agency said.

It further stated that most of the schools affected had not reopened because of extensive damage or ongoing insecurity in the region.

However, UNICEF said: “Nigerian authorities have made a commitment to make schools safer and more resilient to attack, and UNICEF stands with them to implement the Safe Schools Declaration, by which Nigeria commits to protecting schools and universities from violence and military use during armed conflict.”

At the “War Stories Peace Stories” conference supported by the Stanley Foundation and the Pulitzer Centre, Devin Terrill, Programme Manager (Media) at Stanley Foundation, in an interview with newsmen said: “Does it matter, in terms of good reporting, who is telling the story? How much of who we are influences what we see and say?

“As a former documentary filmmaker, and in my current role working closely with journalists and media organisations to strengthen coverage of global peace and security issues, my experience is that every detail of a situation that is captured -or missed- influences the picture that is presented to audiences.”

During the conference, a Nigerian-American author, Alexis Okeowo, shared the extraordinary stories of how some individuals in the North-east are fighting extremism.