The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Supreme Court to reverse the acquittal of Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court on corruption charges.

EFCC made the request in its brief of argument on Friday.

Justice Nganjiwa was arraigned before the Lagos High Court on charges of corruption and abuse of office.

He challenged his trial, arguing that as a judicial officer, it was wrong for him to be taken before a regular court without the National Judicial Council (NJC) first determining the case against him.

Although he lost at the trial court, the Court of Appeal, Lagos, in its judgment on December 13, 2017, upheld his argument, a decision the EFCC appealed to the Supreme Court.

Wahab Shittu, who filed the brief for the EFCC, urged the apex court to “forcefully apply the law” even when the interest of a member of the judiciary was involved.

Shittu argued that the judgment of the Court of Appeal was not based on law.

He said: “Respectfully, the apex court owes a sacred duty and responsibility to forcefully apply the law even when as in this case, the interest of a member of the judiciary is involved.

“We are optimistic that the Supreme Court appreciates that the law operates on a scale of even balance without discrimination, without favour, not minding whose ox is gored because the Supreme Court is a court of law, a court of justice and a court of highest precedent in our judicial hierarchy.”

He therefore urged the apex court to apply the law without discrimination or favour even when a judge is involved.