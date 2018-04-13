The Kaduna State Government says it has upgraded 77 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state in the last three years.

The government said this in a score card issued to journalists during the 1st Quarter interactive forum with Kaduna State Accountability Mechanism (KADMAM).

According to the score card, 255 PHCs were proposed for renovation and upgrade.

It showed that contract for renovation and upgrading of 86 PHCs was given to the northern senatorial zone, but only 33 of the 86 were completed.

In Kudan Local Government Area, contract for 10 PHCs was awarded but only five was completed, with Ikara 10 and 2 completed while in Kubau 11 were awarded but only five was completed.

Others were six PHCs in Zaria out of the 13 awarded, Lere two out of 11, Sabongari three out of the 10 awarded, while Birnin Gwari recorded three out of the 11 awarded.

The document indicated that in the central senatorial zone of the state, only 24 PHCs out of the 81 contracts awarded was completed.

It added that only 20 PHCs were completed in the southern senatorial zone with exception of Kaura and Zangon Kataf local government areas that awarded 10 and 11 contracts and none completed.

In a remark at the occasion, the state Commissioner for Health, Paul Dogo, said the contract for upgrading the PHCs and general hospitals in the 23 local government areas was essentially to strengthen primary care referral.

Mr Dogo said they have already started installation work in 10 PHCs and 13 general hospitals.

According to him, the state government had trained eight biomedical engineers who are installing the equipment and 13 nurse anaesthetists on the use of anaesthetic machine.

The commissioner further said the state government has two ongoing projects at the Barau Dikko Memorial Hospital and Nursing School at Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

He said the construction of intensive care block at the facility with a wing for haemodialysis and operating theatre on the top has reached 85 per cent completion.

Mr Dogo added that the academic block has laboratories on the ground floor, offices for lecturers and library, with about 65 per cent completion level.

According to him, the 300-capacity bed specialist hospital was a project co-financed by the state and IDB.