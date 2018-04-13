Ondo State Government on Friday enjoined residents to pay their taxes regularly so that the government can embark on projects to make life more comfortable for them.

Chief Timehin Adelegbe, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperative Services, gave the advice at a meeting he held with tax collectors in his ministry in Akure.

According to Adelegbe, Business Premises Inspectors will soon start moving round the 18 local government areas in the state to serve assessment notice of payment to affected individuals for the year 2018.

He, therefore, called for cooperation from the residents in the state.

He reiterated the commitment of the current administration to the yearnings of the people of the state, saying government could only meet their needs when there was cooperation.

Adelegbe advised that the payment should not be made to individuals, but paid directly into government’s account.

He urged those with complaints to visit the ministry for clarification or call phone numbers on the forms given to them.

Adelegbe warned that only the accredited officers of the ministry that were permitted to serve the form.

The commissioner solicited for the cooperation of the residents to be patient with the officials on assignment and urged the tax officials to be serious with their work.

He commended the business owners in the state for their understanding and prompt payment of their business premises levies in 2017 in spite of the harsh economic situation in the country.