Niger State Polytechnic says that Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has spent over N3 billion in the execution of various projects at the Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru within four years.

The Rector of the Institution, Dr Umar Egbako, announced this at pre-combined 12th convocation press briefing held at Zungeru Polythenic in Wushishi Local Govt Area of the state.

He said that some of the projects executed were at the School of Engineering and Environmental complex, ICT Centre as well as the 500 capacity auditorium at the Bida campus.

According to him TETFund was their major financier saying that they would have folded up in the business of education but for TETFund huge financial intervention.

“When I assumed office I was the only person with a Phd but since I came four years ago the polytechnic has produced ten Phd holders.

“Ten Phd holders are in view and more than 100 others are running their Masters programme both locally and internationally” he said.

He explained that the polytechnic would be part of the giant stride of the Federal Government to allow polytechnics to run degree programmes.

“We are poised and ready for the B.Tech because we are running 38 programmes that have accreditation of NBTE” he said.

He commended Niger State Government for expending N6. 4 billion on payment of salaries for four consecutive years without interruption.

“I want to point out that the polytechnic generated N300 million in 2016/2017 academic session internally.

“We are running the polytechnic with Internally Generated Revenue and we are striving to increase our effort so that we can do more for the school.

24,283 graduands are being expected at 12 combined convocation slated for April 14.