President Muhammadu Buhari has restated that the Federal Government will guarantee adequate protection of all citizens, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.

He said Nigerians had the constitutional right to live, work and raise their families in any part of the country without restrictions.

The president spoke when Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State paid a courtesy call on him in his home town Daura as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Every Nigerian has a right to live, work and thrive in any part of the country, irrespective of their backgrounds,’’ he restated.

In his remark, Masari said Buhari had brought so much honour and pride to his home state by living a life of integrity, fairness and kindness to all, which he described as a reflection of his fear of God.

He also noted that the president’s leadership style had attracted positive global attention to the state and the country, praying that God would continue to uphold him in good health.

The governor was accompanied with the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, and members of his cabinet.