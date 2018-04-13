Policemen have released Deji Adeyanju, an activist/convener of a civil society group, Concerned Nigerians, who was arrested on Friday morning as he championed the daily rallies held by the Shiite group advocating the release of their leader, El Zakzaky.

Adeyanju was arrested at the Unity Fountain, Maitama, during the sit-out which was disrupted by the Police officers who fired tear gas canisters at the participants.

The activist was later released on bail after being detained for over two hours at the Police command.

Adeyanju told newsmen that the Police informed him that he was arrested because “the authorities were not comfortable with the daily sit-out and protests by the Shiite group.”

He, however, said he informed the Command that the protests would continue until the government releases El-Zakzaky as ordered by the court.

“I told them that peaceful protest is a fundamental right and we are not going to stop the rallies until Sheik El-Zakyzaky is released by the government.

“We are going to continue the protest on Monday, though they have locked down the Unity Fountain.

“They also asked me to come back to the Command on Monday, but we will continue the sit-out, nevertheless,” Adeyanju vowed.

The News Agency of Nigeria however reports that the Police command denied that it arrested Adeyanju.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, told NAN that Adeyanju was not arrested but “invited” by the Police.

“Adeyanju was only invited by the Police and not arrested as widely reported by some media,” NAN quoted Manzah as saying.